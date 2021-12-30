Advertise
Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over defects in camera systems, trunks

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store Feb. 9, 2019 in...
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store Feb. 9, 2019 in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. Tesla has recalled all of its Model 3 vehicles - 356,309 cars from 2017 to 2020 model years- because repeated opening and closing of the trunk lid may cause excessive wear to the coaxial cable, which could cause the camera feed to falter and eventually stop.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Tesla is recalling thousands of vehicles because of defects impacting rearview cameras and truck latches on some models.

Tesla has recalled all of its Model 3 vehicles - 356,309 cars from 2017 to 2020 model years - because repeated opening and closing of the trunk lid may cause excessive wear to the coaxial cable, which could cause the camera feed to falter and eventually stop.

A second recall involves 119,009 Model S vehicles from the 2014 to the 2021 model years. A misalignment of the front trunk latch, also known as a “frunk,” may cause a secondary latch to not work properly. This may cause the latch to fail as the car is being driven.

The company said it’s not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths associated with the defects.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive letters about the recalls in February.

