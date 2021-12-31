EAMC reminds pregnant women to take COVID-19 ‘very seriously’

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center is reminding pregnant women to take COVID-19 ‘very seriously’.

EAMC Public Relations Director John Atkinson says of the eight women who were in the hospital’s labor and delivery department on New Year’s Eve, four of them were COVID positive.

“We saw an increase in younger populations with the Delta variant, including some pregnant women who suffered greatly due to COVID and had to be ventilated,” Atkinson said.

Hospital officials say the level of severity from the Omicron variant is still somewhat uncertain and encourages pregnant women to do the following:

Quarantine as much as possible (especially within two weeks of due date)

Wear a mask when unable to social distance, including with family members

Get vaccinated against COVID-19

East Alabama Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Golden recently discussed vaccine safety in reference to infertility, pregnancy, and myocarditis.

As of New Year’s Eve, East Alabama Health reports 34 COVID hospitalizations - compared to 10 on Christmas Day. Officials say this is the highest total since early October.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.