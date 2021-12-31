More record warmth ahead of potent weekend system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Your New Year’s Eve will feature a mix of sun and clouds and perhaps a couple of quick passing showers. Most everyone will be dry today with near-record warmth around 80 degrees.

Today is partly cloudy, breezy and very warm. New Year's Day will be windy and mostly dry with just a couple of showers or storms. (WSFA 12 News)

The mainly dry forecast continues this evening and tonight, which bodes well for anyone with plans for New Year’s. We wouldn’t worry about rain gear if you’re heading out as rain chances stay below 20% tonight. It’ll stay warm near 70 all night with a breeze.

Our New Year’s Day forecast has changed a bit -- we are no longer looking at much in the way of a rain or storm chance during the daytime hours. Most all of the rain with our weekend system won’t arrive until after 8 p.m. So Saturday actually looks mostly dry outside of a few stray showers or storms.

Saturday evening through Sunday morning features a severe threat. (WSFA 12 News)

Despite the rain chances dropping for Saturday, the wind will still be an issue. Wind gusts of 25-35 mph are likely all day long. That will continue Saturday night and Sunday. The wind will relax by Monday morning.

A potent cold front will push through Saturday night into Sunday. Along the front we will see rain and thunderstorms capable of high to damaging wind gusts, a spin-up tornado and localized flooding. The severe threat is either a level 2-of-4 or level 1-of-4 depending on your location, but the most substantial severe weather risk zone will be just to our north with this particular system.

A potent cold front will bring rain, storms and a severe threat Saturday evening into Sunday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Once the storms exit the region Sunday morning, we will keep with just plain rain showers lingering across the area throughout the day. Behind the cold front will also be a much colder airmass. Temps will plummet from the upper 60s around 10 a.m. down into the 40s by the time the sun sets.

Drier and calmer weather returns for the start to the first full week in January. Highs Monday and Tuesday will only warm into the 50s with some sunshine. Lows during the start of the week will be significantly colder in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The next few days will feature record warmth, wind, storms, a severe threat, a big drop in temperatures. (WSFA 12 News)

Afternoon highs are back into the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday with a weak system eyeing the region. That could bring a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday before temperatures go right back down.

Much colder weather arrives for the new year. (WSFA 12 News)

