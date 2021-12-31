Sports Director Stephen Gunter leaving WSFA 12 News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 Sports Director Stephen Gunter is leaving the station after eight years.

An Andalusia native, Stephen grew up watching WSFA on television and dreamed of working here. He graduated from Troy University in 2007 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism with a concentration in Sports Information.

Stephen finally joined the WSFA 12 News team in September 2013 following a three-year stint at our Jackson, Mississippi, sister station, WLBT, as well as three years as a sports anchor in Panama City, Florida, where he met his future wife, Morgan. She now also works at WSFA 12 News.

Stephen worked under the direction and mentorship of then-Sports Director Jeff Shearer. In 2016, Stephen became just the sixth sports director in WSFA’s more than 60-year history.

Along the way, he’s covered every imaginable local sports story, including Iron Bowls, SEC championships, national championships. There have been countless trips to local high school stadiums for coverage of Friday Night Football Fever and subsequent return trips to hand out Fever Star Athlete chains to the best player of the week.

Some of the 2019 Fever Star Athletes of the Week and Fever Star Athlete of the Year with WSFA 12 Sports Director Stephen Gunter (from left to right: Joseph Graham, Austin Gavin, Tray Duncan, Tanner Simmons, Christian Ivey, Jalen Clark and Eric Shaw) (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The departure comes as Stephen seeks more time with his growing family after welcoming a son in early 2021. Anyone who covers sports can tell you it’s hard work and weekends and holidays are a requirement of the job.

Stephen Gunter and wife welcome new baby!

Stephen’s final broadcast is Friday following coverage of Alabama’s College Football Playoffs semi-final game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Cotton Bowl.

His departure has been in the planning stages for sometime and an announcement on WSFA’s seventh sports director will come in the near future.

