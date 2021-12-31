Town of Pike Road reflects on 2021

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - The Town of Pike Road is reflecting on this year and offering a glimpse into what people can anticipate for 2022.

Mayor Gordon Stone says the town of Pike Road is a special place.

“I’m just honored to be in a town where our people love our hometown, and they engage in it,” Mayor Gordon Stones.

It’s the community engagement that brought forth a fruitful year, according to Stone.

“If you go back through this whole year, it’s been people’s reaction and response to all those opportunities. They really are the underlying indicator of all the things we’re excited about,” said Stone.

One of the biggest moments this year came after residents voted to invest in the future of the school system by passing a property tax increase referendum.

“Tremendous compliment to the people of Pike Road for the way they responded to our school referendum. It was a close vote. And what that tells us is yes, we were able to succeed and build a new high school because people believe in the school, but also that we need to be balanced,” said Stone.

As the population continues to grow and new businesses open up shop the momentum is expected to continue next year.

“People continue to want us to see our growth in our business offerings, and we’ve got new projects on the horizon. People want to see us do the right things as it relates to infrastructure and our road systems and what we’re doing to build for the future. We’ve got great projects, following our comprehensive plan, already lined up coming out one significant project each year as we move forward,” said Stone.

Stone says there are lots of upcoming project that follow their comprehensive plan lined up. He points out that pike road is looking to the future recognizing that sustainability and quality of life is very important.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.