Southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Ramer blocked after crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Ramer are closed after a crash with injuries.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near Chapel Gray Loop in Montgomery County around 4:42 p.m. All southbound lanes are blocked at this time.

Details on the crash are limited.

Troopers with ALEA are currently on the scene.

