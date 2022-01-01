Southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Ramer blocked after crash
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Ramer are closed after a crash with injuries.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened near Chapel Gray Loop in Montgomery County around 4:42 p.m. All southbound lanes are blocked at this time.
Details on the crash are limited.
Troopers with ALEA are currently on the scene.
