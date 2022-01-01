Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Drivers urged to use caution to prevent hydroplaning

Drivers are urged to slow down in the event of strong storms.
Drivers are urged to slow down in the event of strong storms.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Heavy rain and slick roads can be a dangerous combination for folks behind the wheel.

“Drivers, if they’re heading out and about, they may be going too fast,” WSFA First Alert Meteorologist Nick Gunter said. “They’ll hit that puddle of water, and a lot of times, they might not know what to do.”

Hydroplaning is a genuine concern as wet weather rolls in. Pockets of water can cause your car to lose traction, meaning you could spiral into other vehicles.

“What people don’t realize is those speed limits you see, 55-70 miles per hour, are if the roadways are in perfect conditions, and when we think about perfect conditions, that’s no rain, dry roads,” Gunter added.

Drivers are urged to slow down in the event of intense storms.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a drivers’ instinct to panic can cause wrecks.

“Your natural instinct is to jerk the wheel, causing the vehicle to fishtail,” state trooper Kendra McKinney said. “So, it is a high concern. I mean, that is usually like the most case of accidents, the cause of accidents, nowadays is from hydroplaning.”

If drivers begin to hydroplane, they should not slam on the breaks or accelerate. ALEA encourages drivers to plan ahead before motorists find themselves in that position.

“Check the weather, check different routes, make sure that you have all the necessary equipment and tools that you’ll need in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” McKinney said.

Preparation or staying off the roads all together during serve weather could save your life.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Gunter, just the sixth person to hold the position of WSFA 12 Sports Director, is...
Sports Director Stephen Gunter leaving WSFA 12 News
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
As 2022 approaches, the City of Montgomery is preparing to put on its annual Downtown Countdown...
Montgomery moves location of downtown NYE celebration
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MPD: 4 injured in separate New Year’s Day shootings
First Alert Weather
Major cold front to bring rain & storms to the area Saturday night into Sunday

Latest News

Southbound lanes of Troy Highway in Ramer blocked after crash
First Alert Weather
Major cold front to bring rain & storms to the area Saturday night into Sunday
File image
Man dead after New Year’s Day shooting in Montgomery
Afternoon update - Tracking strong to severe storms rolling into Alabama this afternoon and...
Afternoon update - Tracking strong to severe storms rolling into Alabama this afternoon and evening.