How to find success with New Year’s resolutions

(wwny)
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Have you set any New Year’s resolutions yet?

We have some tips for you on achieving those goals in 2022.

WAFF talked with the owner of Aspire Counseling in Huntsville. Choya Wise says the first step in setting resolutions should be your mindset.

By telling yourself you can be successful in what you hope to accomplish.

He also says you shouldn’t compare your progress to others, but to look at how far you’ve come.

“Sometimes we set up too large of a goal, and it becomes a monumental goal. But when we set small goals that ate attainable goals, small attainable goals, then we get momentum off of each win,” Choya Wise said.

Wise’s final piece of advice, share your goals with a friend or loved one who will support and encourage you along the way.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

