Lawmakers face decisions on $1.5 billion in relief funds

File Image: Alabama Statehouse
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery on Jan. 11 for the 2022 legislative session.

A major issue before lawmakers will be how to spend more than $1.5 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan. Lawmakers will first be tasked with allocating the $580 million remaining of the state’s first allocation.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed, R-Jasper, said proposals are still being developed, but he expects money to be steered toward a combination of local and regional projects as well as reimbursements to health care providers.

Other issues before lawmakers are expected to include a proposal to do away with concealed carry permits, new restrictions on abortion and lottery and casino legislation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

