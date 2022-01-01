Macon County Schools delaying in-person learning due to COVID-19 surge

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Macon County School District has announced students will begin classes virtually for the first week of the spring semester.

Superintendent Dr. Melissa Williams cites rising COVID cases and positivity rates hitting an all-time high as reasons for the delay of in-person learning.

Students will have virtual learning on the following dates:

Wednesday, January 5

Thursday, January 6

Friday, January 7

Students, faculty, and staff will return to school on Monday, January 10.

