Man dead after New Year’s Day shooting in Montgomery

File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died after a New Year’s Day shooting in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers were called around 3:11 p.m. to Mobile Road near Beecher Street. At the scene, officers found a man who had life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

Williams said the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead. No additional information related to the shooting has been released.

This shooting is one of five that occurred on New Year’s Day.

