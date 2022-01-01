Man dead after New Year’s Day shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died after a New Year’s Day shooting in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Police Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers were called around 3:11 p.m. to Mobile Road near Beecher Street. At the scene, officers found a man who had life-threatening injuries from a shooting.

Williams said the victim, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead. No additional information related to the shooting has been released.

This shooting is one of five that occurred on New Year’s Day.

