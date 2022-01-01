Advertise
MPD: 4 injured in separate New Year’s Day shootings

File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people were injured in separate shootings on New Year’s Day in Montgomery.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, the first shooting happened around 12:29 a.m. in the 3300 block of Norman Bridge Road. At the scene, officers found a woman who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened around 1:54 a.m. in the 1600 block of E. Shirley Lane. Wiliams says officers found a man at that scene who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The third shooting happened around 2:27 a.m. in the 4900 block of Plaza Drive. A man was found at the scene who also had non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fourth shooting happened around 4:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Pheasant Drive. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information about the shootings has been released.

