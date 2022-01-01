MPD: Man dead after single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers and medics were called around 9:42 p.m. to the area of Virginia Loop Road at McInnis Road after a report of a crash. When they arrived, the driver, a man, was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information, including the victim’s identity, was available for release.

