MPD: Man dead after single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s Eve.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers and medics were called around 9:42 p.m. to the area of Virginia Loop Road at McInnis Road after a report of a crash. When they arrived, the driver, a man, was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information, including the victim’s identity, was available for release.

