Former Opelika city councilman dies after battle with ALS

A former Opelika city councilman passed away Saturday morning, according to the City of...
A former Opelika city councilman passed away Saturday morning, according to the City of Opelika's Facebook.(Source: City of Opelika)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A former Opelika city councilman passed away Saturday morning, according to the City of Opelika’s Facebook.

Dr. Robert Lofton, former Ward 3 Opelika City Councilman, passed away Jan. 1.

Several months ago Lofton was diagnosed with ALS and resigned from the Opelika City Council effective December 1, 2021.

Dr. Lofton was elected in August 2020, and took office in November 2020.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

