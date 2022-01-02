Advertise
Police confirm Montgomery’s 2nd New Year’s Day fatal shooting

Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3800 block of S. Court St. on Jan. 1, 2022.
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3800 block of S. Court St. on Jan. 1, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are confirming the second fatal shooting investigation of 2022, both of which were on New Year’s Day.

Police spokesman Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to a shooting call in the 3800 block of S. Court St. around 10 p.m. Saturday. The adult male gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.

No other information was released.

The year’s first fatal shooting in Montgomery was on Mobile Road Saturday afternoon, according to police. Investigators are looking for two people of interest in that case.

