Suspect accused of setting structure, vehicle fires in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing multiple charges following two fires set in the last few days.

A news release from Montgomery Fire/Rescue says Shanice Griffin is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a structure fire and first-degree criminal mischief over a vehicle fire.

The structure fire was in the 2300 block of Chapman Street Friday morning. Firefighters say it was started in a bedroom around a bed’s corner and the floor.

The vehicle fire was Saturday afternoon in the 2011 block of E. South Boulevard. Griffin was still on the scene and taken in for questioning. She was already a person of interest in the Chapman Street fire, investigators say.

The news release says she admitted setting both fires and was arrested.

