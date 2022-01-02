Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Suspect accused of setting structure, vehicle fires in Montgomery

Shanice Griffin is charged with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.
Shanice Griffin is charged with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is facing multiple charges following two fires set in the last few days.

A news release from Montgomery Fire/Rescue says Shanice Griffin is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a structure fire and first-degree criminal mischief over a vehicle fire.

The structure fire was in the 2300 block of Chapman Street Friday morning. Firefighters say it was started in a bedroom around a bed’s corner and the floor.

The vehicle fire was Saturday afternoon in the 2011 block of E. South Boulevard. Griffin was still on the scene and taken in for questioning. She was already a person of interest in the Chapman Street fire, investigators say.

The news release says she admitted setting both fires and was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are searching for two suspects involved in the city’s first homicide of 2022.
Suspects sought in Montgomery’s first homicide of 2022
File image
Man dead after New Year’s Day shooting in Montgomery
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MPD: 4 injured in separate New Year’s Day shootings
A missing 11-year-old from Equality has been located, according to the Coosa County Sheriff’s...
11-year-old reported missing from Equality found
First Alert Forecast
Strong storms continue to push across the area Sunday

Latest News

2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
Lacey-Boyd New Year's Day Parade held in Montgomery
Lacey-Boyd New Year's Day Parade held in Montgomery
Montgomery celebrates New Year's Eve
Montgomery celebrates New Year's Eve
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3800 block of S. Court St. on Jan. 1, 2022.
Police confirm Montgomery’s 2nd New Year’s Day fatal shooting