Suspects sought in Montgomery’s first homicide of 2022

Montgomery police are searching for two suspects involved in the city’s first homicide of 2022.
Montgomery police are searching for two suspects involved in the city’s first homicide of 2022.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are searching for two suspects involved in the city’s first homicide of 2022.

The shooting happened around 3:11 p.m. on Mobile Road near Beecher Street. At the scene, officials found a man who had life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

According to CrimeStoppers, investigators released photos of a man and woman believed to be involved. They are wanted for questioning in connection to the investigation, MPD added.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

