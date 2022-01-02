Advertise
Warming center open in Montgomery Sunday, Monday night

A temporary warming center will be open in Montgomery at 3447 Le Bron Rd.
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s emergency management agency will have a temporary warming center for those who need it the next few nights.

The warming center is located at the former crisis center building at 3447 Le Bron Rd. That’s near the Floyd Community Center. It will open at 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop drastically the next two nights. Lows are expected to be in the 30s both nights. Overnight and early Monday wind chills could be in the 20s.

