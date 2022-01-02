Warming center open in Montgomery Sunday, Monday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s emergency management agency will have a temporary warming center for those who need it the next few nights.

The warming center is located at the former crisis center building at 3447 Le Bron Rd. That’s near the Floyd Community Center. It will open at 4 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures are expected to drop drastically the next two nights. Lows are expected to be in the 30s both nights. Overnight and early Monday wind chills could be in the 20s.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.