Ala. couple accused of stealing from Mayfield tornado victims

An Alabama couple is accused of stealing items from a Mayfield, Kentucky home destroyed by a...
An Alabama couple is accused of stealing items from a Mayfield, Kentucky home destroyed by a tornado on December 10.(Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Alabama couple is accused of stealing from a Mayfield home destroyed by a tornado.

David B. Hodges, 43, of Shoals, Ala., was charged with theft of property valued over $1,000 but under $10,000, criminal trespass second degree and other miscellaneous charges.

Tamatha M. Thompson, 49, of Tuscumia, Ala., was charged with theft of property valued over $1,000 but under $10,000, criminal trespass second degree, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies spotted a 1996 Camaro with Alabama registration plates around 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 1 on Cardinal Road loaded with items they suspected were stolen.

Campbell County and Graves County deputies stopped the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, they determined the items in the vehicle had been stolen from a home on Pritchett Road that had been destroyed by a tornado on December 10.

Deputies say the man and woman in the vehicle admitted to taking the items.

They said the homeowner was contacted and confirmed that the items in question had been taken from their property.

The female suspect is also accused of trying to conceal a methamphetamine pipe.

Deputies ay neither suspect had any connection to the Mayfield or Graves County area.

They were both arrested and taken to out-of-county jails due to the Graves County Jail being damaged by the tornado.

January 01, 2022 Re: Theft Suspects From Alabama Arrested At approximately 2PM this afternoon, a 1996 Camaro was...

Posted by Graves County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 1, 2022

