CAVHCS, Red Cross hosting blood drive in Tuskegee Tuesday

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is teaming up with the Red Cross to host a blood drive Tuesday.

According to a news release, the drive is a part of an effort to help fight the blood shortage caused by the pandemic. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the Tuskegee campus.

“As leaders in the Alabama/Georgia health care community, we have an obligation to step forward to offer this support for the greater good. It also helps ensure that we can better support Veterans who may need blood or blood products in the near term,” said CAVHCS Director Amir Farooqi.

Those who wish to donate are encouraged to visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment to donate. Donors should remember that a face mask or covering should be worn while in a CAVHCS facility. Also, all donors will be screened and have their temperature taken before entering the blood drive space.

Volunteer donors are the only source of lifesaving blood to help treat trauma and chronic illness, CAVHCS said.

“We look forward to having you join us to share your health and roll up your sleeve to fight the COVID-19 blood shortage,” CAVHCS stated.

