Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

CAVHCS, Red Cross hosting blood drive in Tuskegee Tuesday

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is teaming up with the Red Cross to host a blood...
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is teaming up with the Red Cross to host a blood drive on Jan. 4, 2022.(Source: WWNY)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is teaming up with the Red Cross to host a blood drive Tuesday.

According to a news release, the drive is a part of an effort to help fight the blood shortage caused by the pandemic. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday on the Tuskegee campus.

“As leaders in the Alabama/Georgia health care community, we have an obligation to step forward to offer this support for the greater good. It also helps ensure that we can better support Veterans who may need blood or blood products in the near term,” said CAVHCS Director Amir Farooqi.

Those who wish to donate are encouraged to visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment to donate. Donors should remember that a face mask or covering should be worn while in a CAVHCS facility. Also, all donors will be screened and have their temperature taken before entering the blood drive space.

Volunteer donors are the only source of lifesaving blood to help treat trauma and chronic illness, CAVHCS said.

“We look forward to having you join us to share your health and roll up your sleeve to fight the COVID-19 blood shortage,” CAVHCS stated.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are searching for two suspects involved in the city’s first homicide of 2022.
Suspects sought in Montgomery’s first homicide of 2022
Montgomery police investigated a shooting at the Bristol Downs apartment complex off Carmichael...
Woman shot at Montgomery apartment complex Sunday
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3800 block of S. Court Street on Jan. 1,...
Police confirm Montgomery’s 2nd New Year’s Day fatal shooting
2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
First Alert Weather
Tracking breezy winds & cold temperatures to start the week

Latest News

Prison Bars (File Photo)
On-site visitation at Montgomery detention facility closed due to COVID-19
A few mornings in the 30s over the next 7 days.
Much colder weather is here...for now
File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery police identify New Year’s Day homicide victims
Mrs. Blackmon is this week's Class Act!
Class Act: Elementary teacher pushes kids to fullest potential