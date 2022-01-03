Class Act: Elementary teacher pushes kids to fullest potential

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Second-grade teacher Brittani Blackmon makes sure her classroom is filled with love, especially during these trying times.

“It’s very challenging, but I’m learning just to remain positive during this time and keep my kids motivated and engaged during this time,” Blackmon said.

The teacher at T.S. Morris Elementary School has been in the classroom for five years now. Blackmon said she’s learned so much about herself and her students.

“Each year, I grow, and I continue to push my kids to their fullest potential in the classroom,” Blackmon said. “Mentally, I look at the whole student, and I continue to push those students. I always tell them, ‘It’s okay to make a mistake because that tells me that you’re trying.’”

When it comes to teaching her second graders, Blackmon said every moment offers a new opportunity to nurture her students.

