Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Holmes jury to resume deliberations after holiday break

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight men and four women who will determine Holmes’ fate spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse, weighing reams of evidence presented during a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.(Nic Coury | AP Photo/Nic Coury)
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — After an extended holiday break, the jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will get back to work Monday.

The eight men and four women who will determine Holmes’ fate spent much of their holiday season behind closed doors in a San Jose, California, courthouse, weighing reams of evidence presented during a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

When they were still unable to reach a verdict by the middle of last week, the jurors were given Thursday off before an already scheduled court holiday on Friday. They hadn’t provided any inkling where they stood in their deliberations last week after sending two notes to the federal judge presiding over the case the previous week.

No reason was given for pausing the deliberations earlier than expected last week. The jury so far has spent a total of roughly 40 hours across six days discussing the charges against Holmes, a tarnished technology star facing up to 20 years in prison if she is found guilty.

Holmes, 37, is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors.

Before those problems were exposed in 2015 and 2016 by stories in The Wall Street Journal and a regulatory audit, Holmes briefly realized her aspirations for fame and fortune while raising more than $900 million from a list of renowned investors that included media mogul Rupert Murdoch, software mogul Larry Ellison and the Walton family behind Walmart.

At Theranos’ height, Holmes had amassed a fortune of $4.5 billion on paper and was being lionized as a visionary on cover stories in business magazines.

The jury will now spend its seventh day trying to decide if she was a crook.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are searching for two suspects involved in the city’s first homicide of 2022.
Suspects sought in Montgomery’s first homicide of 2022
Montgomery police investigated a shooting at the Bristol Downs apartment complex off Carmichael...
Woman shot at Montgomery apartment complex Sunday
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3800 block of S. Court Street on Jan. 1,...
Police confirm Montgomery’s 2nd New Year’s Day fatal shooting
2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
First Alert Weather
Tracking breezy winds & cold temperatures to start the week

Latest News

President Joe Biden will stress the plans to distribute $1 billion from the coronavirus relief...
Biden to meet with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices
From the supermarket to the gas pump, ongoing supply chain issues and post-COVID demand are...
Consumer watch: What will cost more in 2022?
Those rescued say the hardest thing was to stay warm as rescue teams planned how to bring...
21 people rescued after being stuck for 15 hours on New Mexico tram
A few mornings in the 30s over the next 7 days.
Much colder weather is here