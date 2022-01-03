Advertise
Huntsville Hospital Health System canceling inpatient elective surgeries

Huntsville Hospital
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital Health announced on Monday inpatient elective surgeries and procedures will be canceled for the remainder of the week in its Madison County facilities.

The cancellation of inpatient elective surgeries and procedures is due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the community. According to HH, this includes non-emergent procedures that require an overnight stay in the hospital.

“Health System officials reported today that 100 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Huntsville Hospital, the Women & Children’s Hospital and Madison Hospital,” said Huntsville Hospital Health System in a statement. “An additional 89 persons with COVID are hospitalized in other System facilities in the region.”

The health system said this decision will be evaluated on a weekly basis and does not impact outpatient and emergency procedures. Full vaccination, including the booster shot, is highly recommended along with appropriate masking and social distancing. Click here to schedule a vaccination.

