Let it snow: Rain turns to snow across Alabama

Snow in Margaret
Snow in Margaret(Megan McClure)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A wild weather week in Alabama ended with high temperatures in the 80′s on Saturday to snow on Sunday.

Rain turned to sleet and snow Sunday night after 6:00 starting from West Alabama spreading east.

The snow in some high elevations caused a few slick spots and reduced visibility at times.

The roads in Cullman County are Deteriorating very fast. If you do not have to travel and be out on the roads please stay home.

Posted by Cullman County EMA on Sunday, January 2, 2022

The rain, sleet and snow bands tracked through 3AM.

The Alabama Department of Transportation’s Birmingham Area Office filled the truck tanks with brine and treated the outside Northbound and Southbound lanes on I-56 from Finley to the Cullman County line. They used a second truck to do the same thing on I-59 to the Etowah County line.

At one point, Alabama Power reported more than 10,000 customers lost power. You can access their outage map here.

For Monday, we have a First Alert for wind chills in the teens if not single digits by the morning as winds stay blustery. Actual temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s around sunrise.

