Mom and 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire

Fatal Haleyville house fire.
Fatal Haleyville house fire.(Source: Jeff Foster/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Haleyville, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother and two children were killed in a house fire in Haleyville Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of 11 Ave.

According to the Haleyville coroner, the victims were 44-year-old Cara Evans, 8-year-old Annabelle Evans and 4-year-old Jacob Evans. The father, Rickey Evans, was at work when the fire occurred.

We are devastated this morning as a school family at the loss of 2 of our precious Haleyville Elementary Students,...

Posted by Haleyville City Schools on Monday, January 3, 2022

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

