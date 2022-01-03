Mom and 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Haleyville, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother and two children were killed in a house fire in Haleyville Monday morning.
The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of 11 Ave.
According to the Haleyville coroner, the victims were 44-year-old Cara Evans, 8-year-old Annabelle Evans and 4-year-old Jacob Evans. The father, Rickey Evans, was at work when the fire occurred.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
