Mom and 2 children killed in Haleyville house fire

Haleyville, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother and two children were killed in a house fire in Haleyville Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of 11 Ave.

According to the Haleyville coroner, the victims were 44-year-old Cara Evans, 8-year-old Annabelle Evans and 4-year-old Jacob Evans. The father, Rickey Evans, was at work when the fire occurred.

We are devastated this morning as a school family at the loss of 2 of our precious Haleyville Elementary Students,... Posted by Haleyville City Schools on Monday, January 3, 2022

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Fatal Haleyville house fire. (Source: Jeff Foster/WBRC)

