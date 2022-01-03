Montgomery police identify New Year’s Day homicide victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the city’s first two homicide victims of 2022.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Daniel Jackson, 31, and Christopher Sankey, 34, were killed in separate New Year’s Day shootings.

Coleman said Sankey was killed in a shooting that took place around 3:11 p.m. at Mobile Road and Beecher Street. Hours later, police released photos of a man and woman believed to have been involved. Both are wanted for questioning.

Jackson was killed in the 3800 block of South Court Street around 10 p.m., Coleman said.

The circumstances surrounding both mens’ deaths remain under investigation. Police ask anyone with information related to Jackson or Sankey’s deaths to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, secret witness at 334-625-4000 or MPD at 334-625-2831.

