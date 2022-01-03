Advertise
MPD: Pedestrian struck, killed in crash Sunday

Police say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery Sunday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery Sunday.

According to Lt. Jarrett Williams, officers and medics were called to the 400 block of W. Fairview Avenue around 6:28 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man who had life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.

Williams said the driver and occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

Additional details surrounding the crash were not released. It remains under investigation.

