Much colder weather is here

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Weather whiplash may be an understatement with the temperature swing we’ve seen. It was in the 80s multiple times last week, including just Saturday. This morning we have wind chills in the 20s.

We're only hitting the upper 40s despite sunshine today. (WSFA 12 News)

Safe to say it feels much, much different outside. A stiff northerly breeze will be with us all day, which will make today’s high temperatures in the 40s feel even colder.

At least the sun is back today and again tomorrow. That will boost temps into the upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will mix in with the sun for Wednesday, but we stay dry and warm up even more into the 60s.

Two chances for rain over the next 7 days. (WSFA 12 News)

The first of two chances of rain arrives Thursday. It won’t be a big event with heavy rain and severe weather, but we will have a chance of rain showers Thursday and Thursday night.

Another drop in temperatures will occur Thursday night before we head right back up into the 60s by the weekend.

Highs will be up and down this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Saturday looks phenomenal with ample sunshine, but another storm system will crash that party by Sunday.

Sunday and Sunday night have mid-range (40-50%) chances for showers and thunderstorms. That system doesn’t look like a severe weather concern either, but we will watch it just in case.

A few mornings in the 30s over the next 7 days. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will then...you guessed it...go right back down behind that system heading into next week.

