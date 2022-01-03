Much colder weather is here...for now

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Weather whiplash may be an understatement with the temperature swing we’ve seen. It was in the 80s multiple times last week, including just Saturday. This morning we had wind chills in the 20s.

Safe to say it feels much, much different outside. A stiff northerly breeze will stay with us through dinnertime, which will make today’s high temperatures in the middle and upper 40s feel even colder.

It’s also staying cloudy later than anticipated. The sunshine will return to end the day and it will be with us tomorrow. That will boost temps into the upper 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will mix in with the sun for Wednesday, but we stay dry and warm up even more into the 60s.

Two chances for rain over the next 7 days. (WSFA 12 News)

The first of two chances of rain arrives Thursday. It won’t be a big event with heavy rain and severe weather, but we will have a chance of rain showers Thursday and Thursday night.

Another drop in temperatures will occur Thursday night before we head right back up into the 60s by the weekend.

Highs will be up and down this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Saturday looks phenomenal with ample sunshine, but another storm system will crash that party by Sunday.

Sunday and Sunday night have mid-range (40-50%) chances for showers and thunderstorms. That system doesn’t look like a severe weather concern either, but we will watch it just in case since temperatures will be much warmer.

A few mornings in the 30s over the next 7 days. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will then...you guessed it...go right back down behind that system heading into next week. It’s that time of year for ups and downs and periodic chances for rain and storms.

