Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

NY AG subpoenas Trump, 2 eldest children

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. Trump and his two eldest children have been subpoenaed in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing Monday.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas to former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children in connection with an ongoing civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to a court filing Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office said in the filing that it is seeking testimony and documents from Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump “in connection with an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company, the Trump Organization.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are searching for two suspects involved in the city’s first homicide of 2022.
Suspects sought in Montgomery’s first homicide of 2022
Montgomery police investigated a shooting at the Bristol Downs apartment complex off Carmichael...
Woman shot at Montgomery apartment complex Sunday
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3800 block of S. Court Street on Jan. 1,...
Police confirm Montgomery’s 2nd New Year’s Day fatal shooting
2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
First Alert Weather
Tracking breezy winds & cold temperatures to start the week

Latest News

President Joe Biden plans to deliver a speech on Jan. 6 focused on sustaining democracy —...
Biden faces altered view of US democracy after Jan. 6
An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash
The Panhandle of Florida experienced some light snow. Video of falling flakes was taken in Fort...
RAW: Snow falls in Florida
A few mornings in the 30s over the next 7 days.
Much colder weather is here...for now