On-site visitation at Montgomery detention facility closed due to COVID-19

Prison Bars (File Photo)
Prison Bars (File Photo)(Associated Press)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County officials have closed inmate visitation at the detention facility due to an increased risk of COVID-19 community transmission.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the Mac-Sim Butler Detention Facility will close its on-site inmate visitation. The decision was made after the county’s community transmission rate was upgraded to high risk by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping the public safe while meeting the needs of the courts,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The sheriff’s office said it will continue to monitor the current health situation across the county and will update its health and safety protocols as needed.

Anyone with questions may contact the detention facility at 334-832-1386.

