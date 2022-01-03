Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Paused monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID available again soon

On December 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had announced the temporary...
On December 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had announced the temporary pause in allocations of some monoclonal antibodies.(Foundation Health Partners | Foundation Health Partners)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) received an advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 are again being shipped to states beginning today.

On December 23, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had announced the temporary pause in allocations of some monoclonal antibodies.

Various therapeutics are available for preventing and treating COVID-19 in specific at-risk populations. Some therapeutics are in short supply, but availability is expected to increase in the coming months. The ADPH reminds the public, however, that vaccines remain the best preventive measure against severe disease, hospitalizations and death due to COVID-19 for eligible individuals. Most persons being hospitalized for COVID-19 infection and complications continue to be individuals who are not vaccinated or are only partially vaccinated.  

For more information on COVID-19, go here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police are searching for two suspects involved in the city’s first homicide of 2022.
Suspects sought in Montgomery’s first homicide of 2022
Montgomery police investigated a shooting at the Bristol Downs apartment complex off Carmichael...
Woman shot at Montgomery apartment complex Sunday
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 3800 block of S. Court Street on Jan. 1,...
Police confirm Montgomery’s 2nd New Year’s Day fatal shooting
2 killed in US 231 wreck in Ramer area Saturday
Search continues for Montgomery's next police chief
Missing Montgomery man, wife located safe

Latest News

Some Alabama school systems are returning to online learning or implementing mask restrictions...
Some schools teaching online, requiring masks as cases surge
The orange-and-white-themed burger chain opened Monday morning near Toomer’s Corner.
Whataburger opens in downtown Auburn
Huntsville Hospital
Huntsville Hospital Health System canceling inpatient elective surgeries
Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is teaming up with the Red Cross to host a blood...
CAVHCS, Red Cross hosting blood drive in Tuskegee Tuesday