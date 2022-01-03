Police search for missing Montgomery man, wife located

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to CrimeStoppers, John Smith was last seen Sunday at his home on Old Dobbin Road with his wife, Marolyn. Both have dementia. Marolyn, who was also reported missing, has been found.

John Smith is described as being 6′ and 178 lbs, driving a 2005 silver Mercury Grand Marquis with tag number 3BG4254.

The Montgomery Police Department seeks assistance from the public for any information regarding missing person John Smith's location. ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

If you have any information on John Smith’s whereabouts, please immediately call police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

