Police search for missing Montgomery man, wife located

John Smith is described as 6'0" and 178 lbs. John was last seen Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 3133 Old Dobbin Road with his wife Marylon Smith.((Source: CrimeStoppers))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

According to CrimeStoppers, John Smith was last seen Sunday at his home on Old Dobbin Road with his wife, Marolyn. Both have dementia. Marolyn, who was also reported missing, has been found.

John Smith is described as being 6′ and 178 lbs, driving a 2005 silver Mercury Grand Marquis with tag number 3BG4254.

The Montgomery Police Department seeks assistance from the public for any information regarding missing person John Smith's location.((Source: CrimeStoppers))

If you have any information on John Smith’s whereabouts, please immediately call police at 334-625-2832 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

