Whataburger opens in downtown Auburn

The orange-and-white-themed burger chain opened Monday morning near Toomer’s Corner.
(Source: Leonard Hall / WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Whataburger is beefing up its presence in east Alabama with the opening of a new location in Auburn.

The orange-and-white-themed burger chain opened Monday morning in the city’s downtown area near Toomer’s Corner.

The 24-hour restaurant features an open-concept dining room and honors Auburn’s hometown landmarks. There are plans for additional seating on the second floor of the building at a later date.

Whataburger has partnered with Auburn University to sponsor its athletics program through 2024. With this partnership, the building features a co-branded exterior, sporting the school’s logo.

Located at 101 North College Street, the restaurant is led by Operating Partner Tyler Nelms. Restaurant officials say online ordering will be available in the coming weeks.

Whataburger opened a location in Opelika last summer.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

