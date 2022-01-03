Advertise
Woman shot at Montgomery apartment complex Sunday

Montgomery police investigated a shooting at the Bristol Downs apartment complex off Carmichael...
Montgomery police investigated a shooting at the Bristol Downs apartment complex off Carmichael Road on Jan. 2, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police police confirm there was another weekend shooting Sunday, marking the latest of several shootings over the weekend.

Police spokesman Lt. Jarrett Williams said Sunday’s shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Carmichael Road. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at the Bristol Downs apartment complex.

Williams said a woman was shot. Her injury was not life-threatening.

Police did not release any other information.

This was the fifth nonlethal shooting over the weekend that started 2022. The other four happened at various locations during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

There were also two deadly shootings in Montgomery Saturday. One was on Mobile Road and another on S. Court Street. In the one from Mobile Road, CrimeStoppers released photos of two people of interest.

No arrests have been announced in any of these shootings.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

