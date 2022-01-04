Advertise
ADPH addresses COVID-19 testing demand

By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you have been struggling to find a COVID-19 test, you are not alone. Across the state, medical centers and pharmacies are seeing more and more people come in for them.

Outside Parks Pharmacy, customers are greeted with a sign on the door that reads: “No COVID testing available.”

“We have gotten so many calls,” pharmacist Lacheryl Cillie said. “People have walked in. There’s a great need.”

The shelves at the Montgomery pharmacy do not currently have COVID-19 tests, but with an increased demand, the store is interested in becoming a provider.

“Obviously people are thinking that they possibly have COVID or they’ve been notified that they’ve been around somebody,” Cillie said. “So we felt like we should do our part and kind of help alleviate some of that.”

While this pharmacy waits for tests, others wait in lines to be tested.

“Those sites have definitely become more crowded and more in demand over the last few weeks,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

He also said some at-home coronavirus tests are scarce.

“You can imagine there’s a lot of COVID disease activity, but people are also getting seasonal cold and flu viruses, which are hard to differentiate because of the COVID symptoms not being very different from those other infections,” Stubblefield said.

Still, finding a test is not impossible. ADPH recommends exploring your options. You can visit your county health department on testing days or schedule an appointment at a pharmacy.

“If you go to your provider’s office, if you do have a provider, which many people may not, but if you do, a lot of times they can perform the testing,” Stubblefield said.

Those searching for a testing location are advised to visit alabamaunites.com to find a site near you.

ADPH recommends you do not go to the emergency room to get tested, as it may overwhelm hospital staff.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

