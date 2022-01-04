ADPH holding first COVID-19 briefing in months Tuesday
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State health officials are scheduled to hold their first public briefing on COVID-19 in months Tuesday.
State Health Officer Scott Harris and others will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the latest on COVID-19. WSFA 12 News will provide this update live on air, on our apps and Facebook page.
You can watch live here:
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have climbed rapidly in Alabama in the last week, and the level of community transmission is considered high in every county.
The percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive in the last seven days was 36.4%, which is a record high since the beginning of the pandemic.
