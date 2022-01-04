Alabama legislature unveils updated, more user-friendly website

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Five years is a lifetime when it comes to technology. It’s been that long since there were any significant updates to Alabama’s legislative website. On Tuesday, that all changed.

The state legislature’s website continues to have the same URL, but now taxpayers can access a host of new options including tracking bills, watching debates and finding everything from the old site with a more user-friendly experience.

“One of the things we would hear was ‘Man, if I want to see a link, I’m constantly having to, you know, expand my screen to use my thumbs to scroll out to be able to get to a link to click on it,’” said Jeff Lucas, one of the consultants for the site. “So we wanted to spend some time just making it mobile-friendly.”

Part of the mobile-friendly features are giant squares right on the home page that help visitors decide where to go, and it makes it easier to help you find what you’re looking for.

The homepage of the site features accessible buttons meant to create a easier experience (Erin Davis)

“If they want to go find the status of a bill, figure out who their member of Congress is, they can get there quickly without having to know the ins and out of the current site,” said Lucas.

Everything from the old site can still be found because the designers say the more information available, the better.

“It’s one of those things that, once you see it, it kind of opens up all of these ideas of things not thought about before of, oh boy, if we can do that maybe we can also do this, maybe we can do that,” said Lucas.

If you have the old version bookmarked, you must save a new one to access the new site.

Officials say there still are some small adjustments to be made, but the site is ready for the start of the legislative session.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.