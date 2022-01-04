Advertise
Arrest made in street racing crash that killed Phenix City native, CSU athlete

Police say 25-year-old Anthony Moore was standing along the roadway watching cars racing when...
Police say 25-year-old Anthony Moore was standing along the roadway watching cars racing when he was struck and killed.(Source: Columbus State University)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police have made an arrest in connection to that crash that killed Phenix City native, Columbus State basketball player Anthony Moore.

Tuesday, police announced a murder warrant had been issued for the arrest of James Demarcius Paige. Paige turned himself in to the Russell County Jail at the direction of his attorney, according to police. He will be detained pending bond.

Last week, police revealed that Moore had been fatally struck by a street racer on Christmas Eve. Authorities say Moore was found dead, laying on the shoulder of the roadway. The crash happened near State Docks Road and Industrial Drive in Phenix City.

Police say Moore was standing along the roadway watching cars racing when he was struck and killed. His funeral was held Monday on the campus of Columbus State University.

Phenix City police say the investigation is ongoing and other charges could follow.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2813.

