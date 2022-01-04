Butler County schools temporarily switching to virtual learning

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Butler County school district will move to virtual learning this week.

In a Facebook post Monday night, Superintendent Joseph Eiland said students will stay in virtual learning until Jan. 17, returning to in-person classes on Jan. 18.

All staff will report as normal as scheduled on Jan. 5 and will report to school each day throughout the virtual period.

“I hope you know that this causes me deep personal regret; it is however, in the best interest of our system’s overall safety,” Eiland said.

Other school systems in Alabama are also returning to virtual learning amid new COVID-19 cases. Others, such as Pike County schools, will keep in-person classes but are requiring masks. Pike County’s school mask requirement runs through through Jan. 28.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.