CrimeStoppers, Montgomery city leaders react to ongoing violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and Montgomery city leaders are reacting to the ongoing violence in the city.

2022 is off to a much different start than many had hoped. Montgomery police are currently investigating two fatal shootings and four other shootings that happened on New Year’s Day.

“We don’t want to hear anything like that as far as violence, but it’s that time of year. And every year we go through the same process around Christmas holidays and New Year’s. We always see an increase in people shot and people losing their lives because the senseless gun violence,” said Tony Garrett, executive director of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The first fatal shooting on Mobile Road near Beecher Street prompted a push from CrimeStoppers as police search for the two suspects.

“We’ve received a positive response from the public, meaning that they are engaged, as far as attempting to find out who these people were. So we received a lot of telephone calls. We’re still receiving information on the P3 app. So it’s going well. It’s cases still pending. Hopefully law enforcement will tell us something positive about the case soon,” said Garrett.

“I was really prayerful that we will start the year out on a better note. We have not,” said Montgomery District 4 Councilwoman Audrey Graham.

Graham says something must be done to combat the crime.

“I’m looking forward to talking with the chief and hearing from our new crime prevention initiatives that the mayor has implemented, to just see are there any strategic plans being laid out,” said Graham. “We have got to do something in the city of Montgomery. Crime is extremely out of hand.”

Both law enforcement and city leaders say its important that if you see something say something.

“If you see something that’s about to occur, that pretty much has your hair standing up on the back of your neck, you need to go ahead and call 911.” said Garrett.

“It’s impacting our family, it’s impacting our neighbors, and we don’t want that to happen. Let’s fight together. We’ve got to become the eye and the ears in the community,” said Graham.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or submit your tip using the P3 app.

