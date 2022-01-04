Advertise
Driver killed in Montgomery wreck last week

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say there was a fatal vehicle crash last week.

Capt. Saba Coleman said the single-vehicle wreck happened on Dec. 31 at Virginia Loop Road at McInnis Road. She said the vehicle was a 2013 GMC Acadia.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as John Battle, 40, of Montgomery.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

