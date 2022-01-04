Driver killed in Montgomery wreck last week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say there was a fatal vehicle crash last week.

Capt. Saba Coleman said the single-vehicle wreck happened on Dec. 31 at Virginia Loop Road at McInnis Road. She said the vehicle was a 2013 GMC Acadia.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as John Battle, 40, of Montgomery.

