Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Lew Burdette announces run for Alabama governor

Lew Burdette announces run for governor
Lew Burdette announces run for governor
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama businessman Lew Burdette announced his run for governor in the Republican party.

Burdette is a Roanoke native and is currently the president of the nonprofit “King’s Home.”

Before joining King’s Home in 2002, Burdette was the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Books-A-Million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Herve’ Owens is charged with murder in the shooting death of Michael Woods.
Arrest made in Montgomery’s final homicide of 2021
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris gives a COVID-19 update on Jan. 4, 2022.
Harris: Omicron ‘spreading like wildfire,’ urges vaccination, boosters
An Alabama couple is accused of stealing items from a Mayfield, Kentucky home destroyed by a...
Ala. couple accused of stealing from Mayfield tornado victims
Hazlehurst officer discovers son’s body in the road after responding to a call
Mississippi officer talks about finding son’s body while responding to a call

Latest News

The roller coaster ride continues.
The roller coaster ride goes on
Julie Kay Forehand booking photo.
Cottonwood, AL woman nabbed on embezzlement, other charges
‘Count the Kicks’ campaign encourages expecting moms to notice babies’ movements
‘Count the Kicks’ campaign encourages expecting moms to notice babies’ movements
lane closed
East University Dr., Opelika Rd. lane closures to begin Jan. 6 in Auburn
The Alabama Department of Public Health has a new message for expecting mothers to “count the...
‘Count the Kicks’ campaign encourages expecting moms to notice babies’ movements