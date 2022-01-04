Macon County homicide suspect arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An east Alabama man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a Macon County, Ala. homicide.

Authorities say 27-year-old Brandon Howard was arrested Monday in Columbus by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force.

Macon County authorities say the homicide happened Sunday at a gas station in Shorter. The victim has been identified as Xavier Smith.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Howard didn’t get the message that Muscogee County is no longer a safe haven for fugitives. Fortunately, for the residents of Muscogee County, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has a posse of deputies who are assigned to the pursuit of individuals like Mr. Howard. With over 100 fugitive arrests during from January 2021 to December 2021, they understand the assignment.”

Howard was arrested without incident and transported to the Muscogee County Jail, pending extradition to Macon County.

