Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man wins $1 million while getting chocolate milk for his kids

Dennis Willoughby bought a winning $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot ticket while picking up milk for...
Dennis Willoughby bought a winning $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot ticket while picking up milk for his kids.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (Gray News) – A man won $1 million while getting some chocolate milk for his kids.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Dennis Willoughby went to 7-Eleven to pick up some milk but left with a lot more.

While he was at the store, Willoughby also purchased a $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot ticket that turned out to be a top prize winner.

He won the choice of either the full $1 million prize in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $640,205, before taxes.

Willoughby went with the cash option.

The Virginia Lottery said Willoughby is the second player to claim the top prize, and there is one more top-prize winning ticket unclaimed in this game.

According to lottery officials, the odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 1,632,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo of MPD vehicle (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery police identify New Year’s Day homicide victims
Search continues for Montgomery's next police chief
Missing Montgomery man, wife located safe
25-year-old woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic
Police say a man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Montgomery Sunday.
MPD: Pedestrian struck, killed in crash Sunday
Montgomery police investigated a shooting at the Bristol Downs apartment complex off Carmichael...
Woman shot at Montgomery apartment complex Sunday

Latest News

Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
Booming economy faces risks
Airline industry worries about 5G
Airline industry worries about 5G