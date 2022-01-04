Advertise
Robots deployed to some hotels amid staffing shortage

By KGO Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) - Difficulty in filling many service jobs is leaving hotels scrambling to provide room service, and some companies are using robots to do the work.

A hotel in California is using the Relay Robot designed by Savioke to handle room service at the hotel.

“They’re in this kind of crunch mode where the higher paid staff are filling in for things that frankly robots can do,” Savioke CEO Steve Cousins said.

The robot needs to be trained only once to navigate the lobby and hallways. It even has been adapted to call for an elevator and once inside, it can press the destination floor.

A common job for the robot is delivering soft drinks to guests.

Once it gets to the room, it calls the guest to announce its arrival.

The robot opens its compartment door and the requested soft drink is there for the guest to grab.

“You don’t have to tip it. You know, there’s no obligation. There’s no handout, and you don’t even have to get dressed for it,” Cousins said.

The robot has reduced room service wait time from 30 minutes down to five minutes in many cases.

It also reduces COVID-19 anxiety.

“There are guests that like the fact that they can have items delivered and not have that contact with a human being. It’s more of an enhanced experience than it is replacing someone,” Radisson Sunnyvale general manager Alex Martinez said.

