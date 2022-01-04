State-of-the-art fire station to be built in west Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new state-of-the-art first station is headed to west Montgomery, city officials announced Monday.

According to the city, the station will be located near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. It will offer approximately 20,000 square feet of space and will include a new engine truck, enhanced EMS response and other improvements. It will also offer classroom space that will be available for the surrounding community to use.

City officials said the project is part of the Montgomery Forward initiative. The initiative was created to make “long-needed” capital improvement projects by reinvesting $50 million into the community, including public safety and public transportation.

“This project will improve quality of place and quality of life by allowing our firefighters to establish deeper connections to the residents they serve,” MF/R Chief Miford Jordan said. “Of course, our mission is to serve and protect the people of our city, and this new fire station will allow us to bring more resources to the area to do just that.”

Montgomery Forward was established through the restructuring of municipal finances to save $16-$18 million in taxpayer dollars while generating new revenue through sales of municipal bonds.

For more information, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov.

