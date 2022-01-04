Tips and tricks to organizing your home for the new year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For many people, the start of the new year is the perfect time to start getting organized.

There are some real benefits to getting organized. Experts say decluttering can lower stress levels and make it easier to keep everything clean over time.

If that doesn’t convince you to get organized, listen to these numbers. The National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO) reports that we spend one year of our lives looking for lost items on average. That’s over 8,700 hours looking for lost or misplaced things! Also, we wear 20% of our clothes 80% of the time. The rest just hangs there.

And according to The National Soap and Detergent Association, getting rid of clutter eliminates 40% of housework in the average home.

A “Moen” survey found that the garage, kitchen, and home office were named the most cluttered spaces in homes. The Daily Mail reports phones, keys, sunglasses, and paperwork are the most commonly misplaced items in homes.

Tune in to Today in Alabama for help to get started on your organizing journey. Genie & Co.’s (Instagram: @genieandcompany) founder provides some tips and tricks to make organizing a home a little easier.

