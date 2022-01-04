Advertise
UAB Women’s basketball game postponed because of COVID issues

UAB Blazers.(Source: UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB women’s basketball game scheduled for Jan. 6 against North Texas has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Blazers’ program.

The two programs will work with Conference USA to reschedule the contest later this season.

