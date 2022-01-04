We’re in a roller coaster pattern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a very cold morning out there with temperatures in the upper 20s just about everywhere. There will be frost on your vehicle this morning, so allow a few extra minutes to scrape and/or heat it up.

Sun and some clouds mixed today with highs in the mid-50s. (WSFA 12 News)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will allow us to warm into the middle 50s by this afternoon. That’s still chilly, but we’re trending in the right direction. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for tomorrow, with afternoon temperatures rebounding to around 60.

Those clouds will eventually give way to a chance of showers come Thursday into Thursday evening. This system will likely bring another shot of wintry weather to Tennessee and even North Alabama, but for us it looks to be plain rain.

A cold front will bring a round of showers Thursday and Thursday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Behind that front, expect another shot of cold air for Friday despite sunny skies. Highs will struggle to get much above 50 degrees. That’s after a morning spent below freezing.

Another night near freezing will occur Friday night before temperatures warm this weekend.

We're going up and down in the temperature department. (WSFA 12 News)

We’ll head for the lower 60s on Saturday and the lower 70s by Sunday. Unfortunately the warmth won’t last as another cold front will push through by Monday morning.

That front will be responsible for bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night through Monday morning. It won’t rain that entire time, but rain is possible during that stretch.

Showers and storms are likely late this weekend into Monday morning with a cold front. (WSFA 12 News)

Then it’s right back down again in the temperature department as we start a new week next Monday.

